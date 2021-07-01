Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,513 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of The Andersons worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in The Andersons by 164.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 336,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,985,000 after buying an additional 234,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 983.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 151,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 55.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 276,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 98,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Andersons alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The Andersons stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.68. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.