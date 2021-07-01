Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $433.39 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.