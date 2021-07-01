Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 11,095 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 10,477.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $837.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

