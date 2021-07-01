Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Stock Position Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,152 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prudential by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 1,383.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PUK stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

