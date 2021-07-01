Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Shares of PHOJY stock remained flat at $$21.20 on Thursday. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41.

Get Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro alerts:

About Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.