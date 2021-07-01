Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 225.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 95,765 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.43. 28,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

