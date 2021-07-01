Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $305.63

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $305.63 and last traded at $304.61, with a volume of 5134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

