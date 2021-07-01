Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Up 189.4% in June

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 189.4% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, April 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. 19,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9412 per share. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

