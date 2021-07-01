Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Up 131.8% in June

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

