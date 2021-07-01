PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 284,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,996,796 shares.The stock last traded at $55.88 and had previously closed at $54.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.58. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

