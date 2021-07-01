Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $35.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,731.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

