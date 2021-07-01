PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $537,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. AT&T comprises approximately 1.7% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. 741,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,718,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.