PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $47,000 Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CKPT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 106,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,241. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,942.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

