Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CF Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

CF Bankshares stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 457.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 241,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

