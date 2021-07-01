Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Issued By Piper Sandler

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $805.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.80.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 458.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 52,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

