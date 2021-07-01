Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Boosted by Analyst

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 147,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

