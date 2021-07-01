Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Shake Shack Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -100.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

