Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Micron Technology, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

NASDAQ MU opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after acquiring an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after acquiring an additional 573,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after purchasing an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.