Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SYNNEX Co. Increased by Barrington Research (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SYNNEX in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SYNNEX’s FY2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

SYNNEX stock opened at $121.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.49.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,893. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

