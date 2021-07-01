QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

QAD stock opened at $86.21 on Monday. QAD has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL owned about 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

