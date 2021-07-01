QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QCCO stock remained flat at $$0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,084. QC has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35.

About QC

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

