Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Update

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a growth of 139.5% from the May 31st total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Q&K International Group stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Q&K International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QK opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58. Q&K International Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

