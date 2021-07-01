QS Investors LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

