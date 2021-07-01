QS Investors LLC Has $545,000 Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 225.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 16.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $38.32 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $28,600.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 18,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $691,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

