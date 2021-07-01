QS Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.