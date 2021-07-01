QS Investors LLC Takes Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Equity Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

