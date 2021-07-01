QS Investors LLC Trims Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after buying an additional 125,511 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,880,000.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $154.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.64. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.83.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

