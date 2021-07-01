QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qualcomm is benefiting from robust demand for smartphones globally and its ability to increase the scale of non-handset revenues. With more than 700 5G designs, it is well positioned to gain from solid 5G traction with greater long-term visibility. The chip maker is focused on retaining its market leadership with innovative product launches. Recurring revenue stream owing to a global patent license agreement with Huawei is a tailwind. The $1.4 billion NUVIA buyout is likely to boost Qualcomm’s position in the global 5G chipset arena, thanks to the expertise of the former in high-performance processors. However, stiff competition from low-cost chip manufacturers is a concern. Its margins have declined due to high research and development expenses. Also, the company is prone to risks arising from weaker handset shipments, especially in China.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.96.

QCOM stock opened at $142.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.47.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

