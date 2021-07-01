Quant 1-Day Volume Tops $25.39 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $862.09 million and $25.39 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $71.41 or 0.00207873 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

