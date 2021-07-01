Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,442 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX stock opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of -47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

