Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 121.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 814,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $911,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

NYSE MAXR opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.