Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $448,000 Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,889,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,428,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 4,978,229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,749,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,828,000 after buying an additional 3,924,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,457,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,855,000 after buying an additional 921,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

