Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 4,094.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 396,903 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 437,112 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.88.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BGFV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $153,882.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,817. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

