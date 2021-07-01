Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,279 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 41.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $135,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $141.02 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

