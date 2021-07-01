Qubitica Hits Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00204468 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001996 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.85 or 0.00760665 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

