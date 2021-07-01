QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Down 6.1% This Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $452.77 or 0.01339889 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $72.33 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00141799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00171586 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,838.75 or 1.00140237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002902 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.