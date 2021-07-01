Quilter Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Credicorp by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,214,000 after buying an additional 982,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,803,000 after buying an additional 233,260 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,027,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $75,779,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $121.11 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

