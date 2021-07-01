Quilter Plc Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $395.67 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $300.75 and a 12 month high of $400.47. The company has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

