Quilter Plc Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 92.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after buying an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,523,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,008,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,465,000 after buying an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $161.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $123.87 and a one year high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.