Quilter Plc Purchases New Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $381.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ANTM. Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

