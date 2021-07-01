Quilter Plc Sells 3,474 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Quilter Plc lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX opened at $243.19 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

