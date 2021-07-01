Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Raised to C$2.75

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

QUIS stock opened at C$1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.56. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.97.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

