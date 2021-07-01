Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Raised to C$2.75

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

QUIS stock opened at C$1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.56. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.97.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.