Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,078 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 6.44% of Quotient worth $23,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quotient by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 583,983 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,187,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 102,235 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Quotient by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 96,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Quotient by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 147,156 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

QTNT stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Quotient Limited has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $8.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

