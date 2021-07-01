R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. R1 RCM reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,333.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

In related news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,433,152 shares of company stock valued at $387,021,355. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after buying an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

