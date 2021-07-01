Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Down 5.8%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 674,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,911,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.46. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 857.56% and a negative return on equity of 151.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ra Medical Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

