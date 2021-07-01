Rain Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 413,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,000. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 123,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 13,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,739. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.25. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $20.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.