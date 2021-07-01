Rally (RLY) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001429 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $85.02 million and $2.07 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00137610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00169745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,234.30 or 0.99943623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,941,808 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

