Raymond James Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $200.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.80.

AXON stock opened at $176.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.47. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $92,833.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,590.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $652,379.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,073. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

