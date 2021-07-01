Raymond James Downgrades Maximus (NYSE:MMS) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $87.97 on Monday. Maximus has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Maximus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 13.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

