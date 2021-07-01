Raymond James Increases Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$8.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SDE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.94.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of CVE:SDE opened at C$6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.02.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$62.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.